Petition to kick Amber Heard off ‘Aquaman 2’ gets 1.5 million signatures

Petition to kick Amber Heard off ‘Aquaman 2’ gets 1.5 million signaturesFriday, November 27, 2020
More than 1.5 million people do not want to see Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. A petition calling for the actress to be booted off the movie has garnered that many signatures.
The petition claims that Heard ruined her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s career. The two were embroiled in a messy lawsuit that over domestic violence claims that Depp lost earlier this month.
“[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood,” the Change.org petition claims. “He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life.”
“Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry,” it continued.
Last week, the actress addressed those who were calling for her firing.
“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”
