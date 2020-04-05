Petra Ecclestone gave birth to a baby girl “weeks ago”, her fiancé Sam Palmer has confirmed.

The 31-year-old model and heiress—who is the daughter of business magnate and former chief executive of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone—welcomed a daughter into the world.

He shared via social media: “I have received lots of messages asking when the baby is due. We had a beautiful daughter a few weeks ago. Thanks for all of the messages. Mother and daughter are both very well.”

Before referencing the coronavirus lockdown regulations, he added: “She is yet to see the world, but I’ve told her she will one day if she behaves.”

Meanwhile, Petra—who also has Lavinia, 7, and twins Andrew and James, 5, with her ex-husband James Stunt—previously credited her children with helping her to “cope” with her divorce from James.