Pfizer rival, Sanofi, to help deliver 100 million vaccine doses

Pfizer rival, Sanofi, to help deliver 100 million vaccine dosesWednesday, January 27, 2021
|
How do you know the pandemic is serious (besides the
That’s what will happen after Sanofi announced it aims to fill and pack 100 million doses of competitor Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the latter half of 2021.
Sanofi’s CEO, Paul Hudson, shared the news with Le Figaro newspaper yesterday. The French drug company last month revealed that its vaccine candidate didn’t offer sufficient immune response in older people, which led to the delay of its launch to later this year.
“Since our main vaccine is a few months late, we asked ourselves how we could be of assistance now,” Hudson was quoted as saying.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and other vaccine manufacturers, are struggling to meet the demand for the drugs as the world continues to battle the pandemic.
