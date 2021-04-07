Pharrell wants federal investigation into cousin’s death

Donovon Lynch, the cousin of Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams was shot and killed by police in Virginia in March. And now Williams is calling for a federal investigation into it.

He made the call in an Instagram post he made after attending his cousin’s funeral.

“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” he wrote. “Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer.”

Twenty-five-year-old was killed in the early morning hours of 27 March along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after two other nearby shootings unleashed chaos.

Police said Lynch, a black man, had a handgun and that it was recovered from the scene. But the officer’s body camera had not been activated. The officer who killed Lynch is also black.