Pharrell wants federal investigation into cousin’s death

Pharrell wants federal investigation into cousin’s deathWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
Donovon Lynch, the cousin of Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams was shot and killed by police in Virginia in March. And now Williams is calling for a federal investigation into it.
He made the call in an Instagram post he made after attending his cousin’s funeral.
“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” he wrote. “Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer.”
Twenty-five-year-old was killed in the early morning hours of 27 March along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after two other nearby shootings unleashed chaos.
Police said Lynch, a black man, had a handgun and that it was recovered from the scene. But the officer’s body camera had not been activated. The officer who killed Lynch is also black.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy