PHOTOS: MX champions crowned

Motorcross Jamaica honoured the six champions across seven competitive classes for the 2019 season last Sunday, January 19 at Grosvenor Café in St Andrew.

Chris Haddad, part of the MX Jamaica administrative team, made an address to the club during the awards presentation.

“I want to thank everyone and am looking forward to a safe 2020 season,” he said.

See gallery below for the six MX champions for 2019: