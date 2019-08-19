Piercings: Magnificent or mutilation?

From the

eyebrows, nose and ears to the tongue, lips, chin, cheeks, navel and parts

south of the equator, piercings can cover almost anywhere on the body, and I do

mean anywhere. Did you know that a man can even pierce his willy? Yup, it is called

the ‘Prince Albert’, and it is said to give the woman so much pleasure that she

will not know if she is coming or going.

There is no area unexplored and no outer organ left unmolested, as piercers get really deep (all puns intended) when it comes to their art and making people feel emboldened and empowered. But does it fit everyone, and should everyone who wants one just do it?

First things first, it is not for everyone. If you fear needles and pain, stay away from it as it will hurt, and certain areas of the body hurt more than others. One young woman went to have her tongue done because she thought it would be sexy. Instead, she got the story of her life. The piercer sprayed her tongue with something that was supposed to make it numb temporarily, but she felt everything as it was being done. It is a good thing she wisely emptied her bladder before the undertaking! When she was done, the piercer, who happened to be female as well, said: ‘Uh oh, the piercing was not centred,’ and so she needed to pierce her again! By this time the numbing agent had worn off, and she had to go through the excruciating process of having it done twice in about 15 minutes. All she could eat for the rest of the day was bag juice and Ensure. Talk about drama!

If you have underlying medical complications like haemophilia or blood clotting challenges, you probably aren’t a viable candidate. It may cause even more health issues. People with keloid skin should also stay away from it, as keloid occurs when you cause trauma to the pigment. You usually see it manifest on the ears when people pierce them, but it can occur in other areas as well.

Another consideration is knowing that the body can reject the piercing, specifically the kind of metal that is left in your skin. What this means is that slowly over time, the skin pushes the metal closer to the surface or top layer of the skin until it comes right out. So, do your research and peruse before you pierce.

— Written by C.W.