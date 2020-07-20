Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness and wife, Juliet, celebrate 23rd anniversary

Prime Minister Andrew

Holness and wife, Member of Parliament Juliet Holness, are celebrating 23 years

of marriage today, July 20.

Today Juliet and I mark 23 years of marriage. Happy Anniversary Juliet and here’s to many many more years! — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) pic.twitter.com/JA3xFtsjlLJuly 20, 2020

Holness shared a photo of the two on his Twitter page with the caption “Today Juliet and I mark 23 years of marriage. Happy Anniversary Juliet and here’s to many many more years!”

The two have shared almost their entire lives together, having grown up in the same community, Ensom City in Spanish Town; attended the same secondary school, St Catherine High School; and the University of the West Indies (UWI) together.

During their tenure at UWI, Andrew made a proposal of sorts to Juliet, an intimate moment which she shared with the Jamaica Observer back in 2011. “I recall he told me one day on campus ‘you are going to be my wife and I intend to serve in political life, you must choose now if you are able to take on this life because serving my country is important to me,” adding that the young Andrew was “very clear on his professional goals from early.”

During the extended interview, she shared that the two are vest friends and that she found him just as charming and affectionate as she did at the start of their relationship. ”He is a loving husband and wonderful father. I feel blessed to continue to share him with the people of Jamaica. I like to think of myself as Andrew’s wife, whether or not he is the prime minister. But as any good wife is — supportive, honest, loving, cherishing our time together. Like most couples, we have had our differences, but we work through these differences, always with mutual respect and understanding.”

The two have even more in common now after Juliet won the St Andrew East Rural seat, joing her husband in the House of Representatives as the first prime minister and wife couple in the Parliament.

The dynamic duo share two sons, Andrew and Matthew.