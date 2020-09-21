PM Holness, radio host Burgerman share condolences for OPM administrator

Condolences have begun to pour in for senior administrator at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Jamaica, Judith Sharass, who

Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Sharass as a “hardworking and diligent member” of the OPM team. “It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of a senior administrator at the Office of the Prime Minister; Mrs Judith Sharass,” said Holness on social media. “Mrs Sharass was a hardworking and diligent member of the OPM family and we are deeply shocked and saddened by her death,” he added. Holness was not the only one to share condolences for the OPM staff member, popular radio host, Wesley ‘Bugerman’ Burger also did the same. Burger described Sharras as his “best friend” and “support system”. “My friend, my support system, my confidant, left me early this morning. I am soooo lost for words right now, but only God understands. Sleep well Judith Sharass,” said Burger in a post on Instagram. The second half of the ‘two live crew’ went on to share a second post about Sharass’ passing. “Someone please tell me that I am still dreaming…Me best friend Judith Sharass really gone…Kmt,” added Burger in his second post. Sharass passed away early Sunday morning. She previously held the title of human resources manager while working at the Sangster’s Book Store, Ports Security Corps and Geoland. She also worked as the Director of Administration and Property Management for the Ministry of Transportation and Mining in 2014.