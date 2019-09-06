Polkerris Bread and Breakfast: Luxury resort with Jamaican charm

Polkerris Bread and Breakfast: Luxury resort with Jamaican charmFriday, September 06, 2019
The internationally acclaimed Polkerris Bread and Breakfast in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is the epitome of true island glamour, comparable to the likes of the world-famous hotels Round Hill and Tryall, but with a lesser price tag.
Ranked in the Top 25 Bed and Breakfasts and Inns in the Caribbean, the two high-end villas are located atop Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, away from the hustle and bustle of the Hip Strip. The property provides a magnificent 180-degree view of the Montego Bay coastline, stretching all the way back to neighbouring Hanover.
Centrally located, Polkerris, which was the winner of TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice 2019 award, is only five minutes away from the Sangster International. It is a two-minute walk from the Doctors Cave Beach and other fun places such as Margaritaville, Usain Bolts Tracks and Records and the Pelican Restaurant.
- A small waterfall adds character to the resort.
- The pool area is definitely a favourite for guests.
Each villa has its own swimming pool, and they are also self-contained. All of the property’s 10 rooms are air-conditioned and lavishly decorated. The rooms are also equipped with Wi-Fi, a television, telephone, refrigerator, in-room safe and all the basic amenities aligned with luxury hotels.
As its name suggests, breakfast is a big part of the offerings and usually comprises fresh fruits, tea and a traditional Jamaican meal. Guests may opt to eat pancakes or an omelette.
— Written by Claudia Gardner
