Pollution is making penises smaller, warns scientist

Pollution is making penises smaller, warns scientistThursday, March 25, 2021
Pollution may be causing men to have
smaller penises, according to one scientist.
More babies are being born with smaller penises, says DR Shanna Swan, Professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Swan outlined her research in her recent book, Count Down, in which she said rat fetuses exposed to the phthalates were at greater risk of being born with a smaller penis. She said later, male human fetuses exposed to the chemical were found to have decreased anogenital distance, which is associated with penis length.
Now, if you struggle to see how this seemingly random chemical would affects men, phthalates are often used to make plastics more flexible, which means theyâ€™re pretty much everywhere.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also says they can be found in personal hygiene products, makeup, plastic packaging and more.
So, just one more thing to add to the growing list of things to worry about.
