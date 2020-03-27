Polo to the rescue! Ralph Lauren donates US$10 million to help fight the coronavirus crisis

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has

donated US$10 million to the coronavirus crisis that is currently gripping the

world. The money will go directly to the workers and communities dealing with

the pandemic.

“At the heart of our company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence and most importantly our support for one another,” Ralph Lauren said.

“In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered. We believe that no matter who you are or where you are from, we are all connected. That is why we are taking significant action to help our teams and communities through this crisis.”

The donation will go towards helping the situation in a number of ways, including; providing financial grants for Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues in need, contribute to the World Health Organisation Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, support cancer patients during this vulnerable time through its already existing Pink Pony Fund, support A Common Thread (a fundraising initiative aiming to support American fashion designers suffering financially from the Covid-19 fallout) and finally, to produce 25,000 gowns and 250,000 masks.

Ralph Lauren follows in the footsteps of a number of other fashion companies who have either donated funds directly, are donating a percentage of sales or have used their supply chains to help to produce hand sanitiser or personal protective equipment for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the front line.