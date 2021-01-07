Poorest countries to get COVID vaccines in coming weeks — WHO

Poorest countries to get COVID vaccines in coming weeks — WHOThursday, January 07, 2021
|
The world’s poorest countries can expect to start receiving their
first COVID-19 vaccine doses between the end of January and mid-February, the
World Health Organization said Thursday.
Vaccination is already under way in some of the world’s wealthiest nations, including the United States, Britain, European Union countries and Canada.
Covax, the globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort, has struck agreements to secure two billion doses — and the first of those will start rolling out within weeks, said the WHO’s head of vaccines, Kate O’Brien.
Covax aims to secure vaccines for 20 per cent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for the 92 lower- and lower-middle income economies involved in the scheme.
It is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Asked how quickly lower-income African nations would get vaccines, O’Brien told a WHO live social media event: “The facility has access to over two billion doses of vaccine.”
“We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and, if not, certainly by early February and mid-February.
–AFP
