Popcaan thrills Miss World Toni-Ann Singh with birthday post

Reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh was in an appreciative mood after she received birthday greetings from dancehall star Popcaan yesterday.

The St Thomas native celebrated her 25th birthday and the ‘Unruly Boss’, who also hails from St Thomas, decided to show her some love and appreciation on the special day.

“It’s the St Thomas queen day!!!! We appreciate you Toni Ann. You made us all proud, more life happy birthday Toni Ann Singh. Show her some love please and thanks” he captioned an Instagram picture of the beauty queen.

Singh’s response was a clear indicator of how excited she was for the birthday wishes. “Woyyyyee, mi glad bag buss!! Thank you for the love and blessings Popcaan. Know seh WE haffi win! Much love” she wrote in the comments. Popcaan later replied “happy birthday Toni forever winnings!!!! Live it up”.

She had earlier written on her own Instagram page her thoughts onturning 25. “Spending year 24 in quarantine was not exactly what I had imagined, I’ll admit. Still, when I think about all that I have learned and the love I have been able to share, I know that all things have worked together for my good. Jah guides and provides” she wrote.

She continued with, “I cannot say what this chapter will bring, but I am determined to lay this, the 25th brick in the foundation of my life, as carefully as I can. I’m sure this year will have its own twists and turns, so I’ll most likely need your help. Then again… what is family for? We are enough! Love you, Toni”

The Morant Bay native was crowned Miss World in December 2019 but saw reign extended an additional year after the global pageant was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.