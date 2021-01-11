Pope Francis expands women’s role in the Church

There are reasons Pope Francis is known as one of the most progressive popes. The leader of the Catholic Church has officially changed its law to allow women to do more things during mass.

Francis amended the law to allow women to be installed as lectors, to read the Gospel, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers.

Although this was already practised in some parts of the world, it was formalised. Generally, these roles were officially reserved for men.

But hold your horses because priesthood is a men’s-only club.

Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasising that all baptised Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

The change comes as Francis remains under pressure to allow women to be deacons — ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests, such as presiding at weddings, baptisms, and funerals.