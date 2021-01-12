Pope Francis to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

Pope Francis to receive COVID-19 vaccine this weekTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
Pope Francis will receive his COVID-19 vaccine shot this week, declaring it an “ethical duty”.
He told Italian news outlet TG5: “Everyone should get the vaccine. Without a vaccine, you are playing with health, life, but also with the health of others.”
The Pope’s personal doctor died just days ago from complications of the coronavirus. Fabrizio Soccorsi was hospitalised on Boxing Day for a previous oncological disease. It is not known when he was last in close contact with the Pope before his death on Saturday.
The Vatican City is preparing its COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week. The city expects to receive enough doses to inoculate all 450 residents and workers.
Ultra-cold fridges have been moved into the Holy City to store the jabs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy