Popular artistes who recorded Christmas songs

It is time to deck the halls, trim the trees, string

the lights and play all the Christmas carols you can stand.

Sure we love the food, festivities and fellowship but it’s the music that makes the yuletide season memorable. We love them not only because they make us feel good but the more we hear them they resonate that we have survived another year of trials.

Everyone has their favourite Christmas carols, most of which are older than you’d think and made long before our grandparents even met but a few have been recorded by artistes we all know and love.

Check out our list below to see if any of your favourites made the cut:

1. The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole

2. Santa Claus Do You Ever Come To The Ghetto by Carlene Davis

3. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Frank Sinatra

4. All I Want For Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

5. Some Day At Christmas by Stevie Wonder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE3uRRFVsmc&list=RDsE3uRRFVsmc&start_radio=1

6. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Cosby

7. Joyful Irie Christmas in the Sun by Fabulous Five Incorporated

8. Santa Baby by Gwen Stefani

9. Up on the House Top by Michael Jackson /Jackson Five

10. Baby It’s Cold Outside by Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson