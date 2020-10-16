Porn amusement park opens in Japan

If you ever get bored of simply watching porn, you can now visit the “adults only” theme park in Tokyo, Japan.

For a daily fee of 500 yen (about US$5), you get entrance to the five-story theme park in the heart of Tokyo’s red-light district. There you’ll enjoy different attractions staffed by professional porn stars.

This includes the ‘Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor’ where visitors are served by new and upcoming porn stars. Another floor lets guests talk and mingle with more well-known adult film stars.

Other floors include a silent bar area, an area that offers “erotic massages” and the entrance floor, which doubles as a gift shop.

According to The Sun, the attraction in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district was designed by Japanese adult film producer Soft on Demand. It is called SOD Land.

The company has dubbed the porn star-staffed theme attraction in Japan an “amusement park for adults”.