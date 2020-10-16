Porn amusement park opens in Japan

Porn amusement park opens in JapanFriday, October 16, 2020
|
If you ever get bored of simply watching porn, you can now visit the “adults only” theme park in Tokyo, Japan.
For a daily fee of 500 yen (about US$5), you get entrance to the five-story theme park in the heart of Tokyo’s red-light district. There you’ll enjoy different attractions staffed by professional porn stars.
This includes the ‘Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor’ where visitors are served by new and upcoming porn stars. Another floor lets guests talk and mingle with more well-known adult film stars.
Other floors include a silent bar area, an area that offers “erotic massages” and the entrance floor, which doubles as a gift shop.
According to The Sun, the attraction in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district was designed by Japanese adult film producer Soft on Demand. It is called SOD Land.
The company has dubbed the porn star-staffed theme attraction in Japan an “amusement park for adults”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy