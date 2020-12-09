Pornhub stops uploads from unverified users after revenge porn, abuse videos claim

Pornhub stops uploads from unverified users after revenge porn, abuse videos claimWednesday, December 09, 2020
Pornhub
has stopped unverified users from posting content following a report that the adult
site is a home for rape and underage sex videos.
The move comes after a columist at the New York Times, Nicholas Kristof, wrote that Pornhubâ€™s catalogue included revenge porn and other videos taken without consent of the participants.
Pornhub, denying that it has knowingly allowed such content, has it will take additional action to guard against abuse and nonconsensual activity being uploaded to its site. However, content from its partners, including porn production companies, will be permitted.
The site is feeling the pinch after Visa and Mastercard said they are investigating their business relationship with Pornhub after Kristof article was published.
Pornhub, which had 42 billion visits in 2019, said it will share how individuals can become verified users in the coming year.
