Portia Simpson Miller makes rare appearance for 75th birthday

Portia Simpson Miller makes rare appearance for 75th birthdaySunday, December 13, 2020
After several months of being out of the limelight, former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson Miller, put in a rare appearance for her 75th birthday yesterday, December 12.
Photos of Simpson Miller, widely considered one of the most popular politicians ever locally, were shared on the Instagram page of Mark Golding, newly-elected leader of the People’s National Party, which she led for more than a decade.
On the post, Golding captioned the images, “It was wonderful to spend time with our former Party Leader and PM today on her birthday. God bless you, Sista P. Wishing you continued health, strength and happiness today and always.”
The small celebration seemed to have been held at her home as pictures of her accomplishments over her decades’ long career stood prominently in the background.
Simpson Miller served as the nation’s first female prime minister from March 2006 to September 2007, and again from from January 2012 to March 2016.
