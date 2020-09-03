Possible survivor buried in rubble a month after Beirut explosion

Possible survivor buried in rubble a month after Beirut explosionThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Rescuers
detected a pulse signal today (September 3) which could belong to a survivor of
a massive port explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.
A sniffer dog belonging to a search and rescue team from Chile detected the pulse which sent the team scampering to the site on the Beirut street.
While the origin of the pulse is not known, hope remains that it could be a survivor of the blast that killed 191 people, injured another 6,000 and damaged thousands of homes.
A civil defense worker said there is a 99 per cent chance there’s nothing but “even if there is less than one per cent hope, we should keep on looking.”
The August 4 explosion, caused by the ignition of almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, is one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions to ever be recorded.
The Lebanese military discovered more than four tonnes of ammonium nitrate near Beirut’s port today, a chilling reminder of the horrific explosion.
