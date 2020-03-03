Post Malone got face tattoos to improve his self-confidence

Post Malone got face tattoos to improve his self-confidenceTuesday, March 03, 2020
|
Post Malone’s facial tattoos come “from a place of insecurity”.
The Better Now hitmaker insists he is an “ugly-a** motherf***er” and admits his slew of face inkings are to help improve his self-confidence.
He said: “I’m a ugly-a** motherf***er. It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”
And the 24-year-old rapper admits school was tough for him.
He added: “Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f***in’ day. High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t, but it just never goes away. And, I don’t think that’s anybody’s fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.”
Post is now “trying” to open up and deal with his feelings through music.
Speaking to the Spring / Summer issue of GQ Style magazine: “I am, now – I’m trying. It’s difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it’s difficult.”
