Post Malone got face tattoos to improve his self-confidence

Post Malone’s facial tattoos come “from a place of insecurity”.

The Better Now hitmaker insists he is an “ugly-a** motherf***er” and admits his slew of face inkings are to help improve his self-confidence.

He said: “I’m a ugly-a** motherf***er. It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

And the 24-year-old rapper admits school was tough for him.

He added: “Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f***in’ day. High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t, but it just never goes away. And, I don’t think that’s anybody’s fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.”

Post is now “trying” to open up and deal with his feelings through music.

Speaking to the Spring / Summer issue of GQ Style magazine: “I am, now – I’m trying. It’s difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it’s difficult.”