‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr donates tablets at treat held by Mr Lexx

‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr donates tablets at treat held by Mr LexxMonday, December 28, 2020
|
Power star Michael Rainey Jr recently attended a treat held by dancehall artiste Mr Lexx where he assisted in donating tablets to kids.
It is understood that the treat was held in Mountain View, East Kingston, the area the entertainer grew up in. Several kids benefitted from the donations.
Following the treat, Mr Lexx took to Twitter and Instagram to thank Rainey Jr for his show of support.
“Keeping a little treat for the kids in my community and my boy Michael Rainy jr (Tariq) from the tv series power dropped in and gave away a couple tablets. How cool is that!!!??? @michaelraineyjr,” he said, sharing a picture they took at the event.
For his part, Rainey, who frequently visits Jamaica with his family, replied: “Glad to come out to support!!!”
