Pregnant Christina Milian is feeling ‘kicks and flutters’Saturday, August 24, 2019
Christina Milian is starting to feel “little kicks and flutters” from her unborn son.
The 37-year-old singer is expecting her second child – her first with her partner Matt Pokora – and is over the moon that she can finally feel her little bundle of joy wriggle around in her belly.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: “It’s going great. It’s exciting. I’m so excited. I’m starting to feel little kicks and flutters now.”
The brunette beauty – who has nine-year-old daughter Violet with The Dream – is really enjoying carrying a little boy as she has experienced no morning sickness thus far.
She explained: “I had no morning sickness, everything’s been fine. Even my belly, I carry it different than a girl. It’s kind of weird to experience that. Having a boy is pretty awesome.”
Her cravings are also a little more normal this time around.
She added: “With my daughter, I had cravings for onions, so that was kinda weird. It was so good. My most recent craving was pizza.”
Christina announced that she was pregnant at the end of July.vSharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Matt holding a sonogram, she wrote: “New release 2020! What a blessing!”
