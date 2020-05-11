Pregnant women are not at greater risk of developing severe coronavirus, study finds

There is no evidence to indicate that pregnant women are at a greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 than other women, according to research conducted by The Oxford University.

Although expectant mothers are included in the list vulnerable people, the study found that they are no more prone to becoming severely ill.

Patient data for the study was collected from all 194 hospitals in the UK with a consultant-led maternity unit.

Almost 430 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 over six weeks, which the scientists estimated to be around 4.9 per 1,000 pregnant women.

More than half (55 per cent) of pregnant women admitted to hospital with coronavirus were from a Black, Asian, and Minority Ethic (BAME) background.

Around one in ten hospitalised women needed ICU care, which is not significantly different to women who are not pregnant, according to ISARIC data from 7,000 Britons in hospital with COVID-19.

However, their study revealed that 5 pregnant women have died from the coronavirus.

Generally women are more likely to catch an infection when they are pregnant due to them having a weaker immune system.