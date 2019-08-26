Prepared to be wowed at The Aqueducts of Negril

Prepared to be wowed at The Aqueducts of NegrilMonday, August 26, 2019
If you ever decide
to trek over to Negril’ newest condominium type hotel, The Aqueducts of Negril,
prepare to be wowed. The property has the most commanding view of the
legendary seven-mile beach and its accompanying turquoise waters, as well as the
beautiful golden sunset.
Centrally located, The Aqueducts is a stone’s throw from the two strips of sparkling white sand beaches – Long Bay and Bloody Bay that comprise the seven-mile beach, and it is not too far from the spectacular cliffs and grottos that can be found on the West End. Being close to the Negril town centre, persons staying at The Aqueducts have easy access to all shopping areas and banks.
The Aqueducts is a gorgeous and intimate ocean-view property where guests can enjoy warm breezy nights and relaxing sunny days. The complex has well-maintained garden areas and trees, paved parking areas, driveways and walkways, and it is fully enclosed.
The units at The Aqueducts are quite cosy. See gallery below.
The 3.6-acre property consists of 46 units – five studios, six one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom townhouses and seven three-bedroom units. All the units have balconies or patios and offer spectacular views of either the ocean or the lush tropical gardens. There is also a fresh-water swimming pool, fitness centre, guardhouse, 24-hour security, 81 parking spaces and a manager’s office.
So, if you are looking for a holiday home, permanent home, retirement home or an investment property, then The Aqueducts might just be your fit!
— Written by Claudia Gardner
