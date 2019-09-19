Pretty Little Liars star kept baby shower at a strip club

Shay Mitchell held her baby shower in a strip club.

Although the 32-year-old actress – who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel – originally didn’t want a baby shower, she decided to go ahead and have one at a performance of ‘Magic Mike Live’ at the Avalon in Hollywood.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared her wild night out on her YouTube channel with an episode of her pregnancy diary, ‘Almost Ready’ and revealed she had changed her mind about the party.

She explained: “I know I said that I wasn’t gonna have a baby shower but a few things changed and I decided I was going to.”

Viewers could see Shay having a wild night out as she received a lap dance on stage at her “baby bachelorette”.

She was joined by pals, including celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines, ‘Arrow’ actress Elysia Rotaru and Hollywood facialist Shani Darden.

And while Shay was enjoying her night at ‘Magic Mike’, her partner was texting her to check in on how she was getting on.

Seemingly unaware that she was at a strip show, Matte texted: “Hey babe how’s it going? Do you guys want snacks?”

Meanwhile, things turned serious later in the episode when Shay revealed she was nervous about giving birth.

She told her pals: “I’m terrified of giving birth. It’s just a lot.”