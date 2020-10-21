Pretty Little Thing uses a woman wearing a hijab to model items for the first time

Clothing company Pretty Little Thing has hopped on the diversity train. For the first time, the clothing company is using photos of women wearing hijabs to model their items.

The British online retailer used plus-size influencer Billy Marsal and model Marlene Marie to show its latest trends.

The range features everything from everyday dresses, gym gear, and prom dresses.

Marsal shared the news with her 115,000 followers on Twitter. Posting screenshots from Pretty Little Thing’s website, she wrote: “Soooo… that’s me. THE FIRST HIJABI ON PLT!!! Still so wild to me.”

Her tweet was immediately flooded with praises for her accomplishment.

“The fact that you are the first one to model with a hijab and that you actually are a plus-size model makes me soooo happy. Be proud of yourself girl because we are,” someone commented.

“It’s nice to see an increase in diversity and representation among popular fashion brands,” someone else added.

But it was Twitter, and so of course, there were those who were criticising Marsal for showing her arms while wearing a hijab.

Nonetheless, she received mostly positive comments.

“Being a Muslim woman in a space that they aren’t seen in is so enriching and motivating for me to see because it’s such a fight !! You’ll get hate from both sides but the support means so much more congratulations!,” one person wrote.