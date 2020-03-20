Price Smart will not accept returns on Lysol

Price Smart will not accept returns on LysolFriday, March 20, 2020
|
If you were one of those people who ignored assurances from the government and went panic shopping, and now have too much food at home and want to return it, then bad news.
At least one of the supermarkets you cleared out will not be accepting any returns. Price Smart announced on its Instagram page that it will not be accepting returns on toilet paper, paper towel, sanitizing wipes, water, rice, and Lysol.
Maybe you could donate those items you want to return to people who just didn’t have the money to buy any. Or sell them to people who didn’t have the money at the time, but who now cannot source a Lysol.
Just an idea.
