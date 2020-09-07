Prince better have my money! Harry repays money used for UK home makeover

Prince better have my money! Harry repays money used for UK home makeoverMonday, September 07, 2020
|
Prince Harry and Meghan
Markle have all but cut ties with the British monarchy since quitting their
roles as senior royals.
In solidifying their independence, the prince has repaid 2.4 million pounds (US$3.2 million) in taxpayers’ money that was used to spruce up their home in Windsor; before their shock departure, that is.
Harry made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant – the public funds that go to the royal family – which “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage”, said a spokesman for the now US-based royals.
Frogmore is near Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle and was intended to be Harry and Meghan’s home before their move Stateside.
However, the couple will still be staying at the “cottage” when in London but for a cost – that’s right, they’ll be paying rent like the rest of us.
But don’t feel too bad for them, the pair just bought a home in posh Santa Barbara in California and signed a deal with Netflix last week. They’ll manage to survive, somehow.
