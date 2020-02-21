Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to axe Sussex Royal brand next month

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will have to stop using their Sussex Royal brand once they step back from royal life in March.

The couple announced last month they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family and will be moving to Canada, and earlier this week it was confirmed that the changes to their positions will be made official on March 31.

And now, it has also been confirmed their Sussex Royal brand – which they use on their Instagram and for their charitable foundation – will have to be changed, because of the “specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the world Royal”.

The couple’s spokesperson said in a statement: “Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

“Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Earlier this week it was announced Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will close their Buckingham Palace office when they official step back at the end of next month, but they will continue to be represented through their UK foundation team from April 1 onwards.

The couple – who have nine-month-old son Archie together – will continue working with their existing patronages and are working to build a new non-profit organization.

New guidance states the pair will retain their HRH titles, but will not actively use them, and Harry will keep his military ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader but will not use them during the 12 month trial period.