Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son Archie ‘desperate’ to talk

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son Archie ‘desperate’ to talkSaturday, April 11, 2020
|
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s 11-month-old son Archie is reportedly “desperate” to talk and “is well on his way to walking” now.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “I spoke to someone who had been sent a video of Archie a few weeks back. He said that he is super cute and a really, really happy little boy. He’s burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Malibu, California to be closer to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, but they have yet to see one another in person due to the coronavirus pandemic and are instead relying on technology.
Katie added to Entertainment Tonight: “My understanding is that they’ve been keeping in touch through social media, not actually seeing each other in person, which must be incredibly hard for Meghan being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away. And equally difficult, one would imagine, for Doria because she hasn’t been able to see Archie. But I am told by reliable sources that they’re taking social distancing and the government guidelines very seriously indeed.”
