Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly trying to have baby number two

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly trying to have baby number two.

According to the OK! Magazine, the couple is determined to expand their family, especially after Markle suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“Harry has been an absolute rock for Meghan [during the miscarriage], and vice versa,” a source told the outlet. “They’ve come out of it stronger than ever. They’re determined to put this behind them and try for another baby at the earliest opportunity. But more than anything else, it’s really underlined how they belong together as soulmates.”

In an opinion piece for the New York Times in July, Markle revealed that she knew something was wrong after she experienced a sharp pain while changing young Archie’s diapers.

She also shared the pain that she and her husband Harry experienced with the loss. An said she hoped that her divulgence will shine a brighter light on the issue.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said.