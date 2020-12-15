Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign podcast deal with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now joined the growing list of celebrities who are now podcasters.

The couple signed a partnership with the streaming platform Spotify that will allow them to grow their streaming and media footprint. The deal was signed with Archewell Audio, a new, audio-first production company founded by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Prince Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so. Because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify is home to Michelle Obama’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast”. In June Kim Kardashian West also signed an exclusive deal with Spotify.