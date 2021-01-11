Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reunite with Queen in June

It looks like we’re in for a royal reunion soon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly will reunite with the rest of the royal clan for the first time since giving up their royal titles.

According to the Sunday Times, the reunion will take place at the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London.

The military parade will mark the Queen’s 95th birthday. It will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

Harry and Meghan’s last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9.

They have since relocated to Montecito, California with their one-year-old son, Archie.