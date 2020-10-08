Prince Harry and Meghan team with Malala Yousafzai on girls’ rights

Prince Harry and Meghan team with Malala Yousafzai on girls’ rightsThursday, October 08, 2020
|
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have teamed up with activist Malala Yousafzai. They will engage in a video chat to highlight the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The video chat will cover how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women’s access to education. Research by the Malala Fund found that 20 million secondary-school aged girls may never return to the classroom after the health crisis is over.
The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTube channel and website on Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl.
In 2011 the United Nations declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. This was done to promote girls’ rights and address the challenges girls face around the world.
Yousafzai survived a shot in the head after being targeted for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan. She went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014. She graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy