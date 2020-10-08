Prince Harry and Meghan team with Malala Yousafzai on girls’ rights

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have teamed up with activist Malala Yousafzai. They will engage in a video chat to highlight the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video chat will cover how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women’s access to education. Research by the Malala Fund found that 20 million secondary-school aged girls may never return to the classroom after the health crisis is over.

The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTube channel and website on Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl.

In 2011 the United Nations declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. This was done to promote girls’ rights and address the challenges girls face around the world.

Yousafzai survived a shot in the head after being targeted for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan. She went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014. She graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in June.