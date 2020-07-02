Prince Harry calls out institutional racism at 2020 Diana Awards

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has blasted systemic racism for being the source of much of the world’s ills and apologised for not doing more in his position to stop it.

Prince Harry, who gave a virtual congratulatory message at the 2020 Diana Awards on Wednesday night (July 1), said the problem of racism is endemic globally and comes in the face of much pain and anger by those most affected.

“My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past, I too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be,” the Duke of Sussex said.

“Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic,” he added.

“Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you. I want you to know we are committed to being part of the solution and to be part of the change you are all leading. Now is the time and we know you can do it,” Prince Harry remarked.

The Duke of Sussex lauded the six recipients, who he considers the youngest and brightest tackling some of the world’s biggest issues, including racial inequality, climate change, and mental health.

He said he was proud to be a part of the 2020 awards ceremony as it continues the tradition of honouring Princess Diana’s legacy as well as bringing out the very best in the many awardees.

“Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one but she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it,” he said.

Watch the full speech below:

View this post on Instagram The Duke of Sussex, on behalf of him and his brother, surprised our changemakers with a congratulatory video message during the #2020DianaAwards. The Duke gave special mention to those Diana Award recipients who have been awarded for their work on issues related to race and injustice. In particular, The Duke highlighted the work of 24-year-old James Frater from London, UK, who is tackling racial inequality by creating initiatives to increase the representation of black students at university. @sussexroyal @kensingtonroyal #ShareTheMicNow #BlackLivesMatter #YoungAndBlackA post shared by The Diana Award (@dianaaward) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

The Diana Award, now a registered charity in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, was established in 1999 to reflect the personal interest of Diana, Princess of Wales in supporting the outstanding achievements of young people.

According to its website, the award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.