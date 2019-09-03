Prince Harry defends taking private jets

Prince Harry defends taking private jetsTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
Prince Harry has been travelling by private jet to keep his family “safe”.
The 34-year-old royal – who has four-month-old son Archie with wife Duchess Meghan – has come under fire recently for taking four private planes this summer despite his outspoken attitude towards climate change. However, he has now defended the decision and admitted he could “do better”.
Speaking in Amsterdam on Tuesday – where he was launching the Sussex Royal Foundation’s new initiative Travalyst – he said: “We can all do better. And while no one is perfect, we are all responsible for our individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out.
“I came here by commercial. I spend 99 per cent of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family is safe, and it’s genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it’s about balance.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy