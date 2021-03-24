Prince Harry gets another job

Prince Harry gets another jobWednesday, March 24, 2021
Prince Harry now
The prince will be doing his part in stopping the spread of misinformation.
We know how vocal Harry has been about the British press publishing false stories about him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and now he’s gotten a job that will tackle just that.
Harry will now join the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner, a press release confirmed.
“As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals, as well as societies, to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” Harry is quoted as saying.
“It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I’m eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”
The Duke of Sussex will act alongside “14 other commissioners and three co-chairs to conduct a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation.”
His role will be part-time, and will involve regular meetings.
