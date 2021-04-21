Prince Harry returns home

Prince Harry returns homeWednesday, April 21, 2021
Prince Harry is back in California. He returned home to his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie on Tuesday after attending his grandfather’s funeral in the UK.
Harry’s return means he won’t be taking part in Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday celebrations.
He will undergo a 10-day quarantine recommended for international travelers by the CDC, according to the Daily Mail.
The trip to England was Harry’s first return to his native land in more than a year.
He joined his older brother Prince William and other members of the royal family, including their father, Prince Charles, in walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during the procession to St. George’s Chapel on Saturday (April 17).
And although he and William seemed to have reconciled thier relationship, he reportedly received an icy reception from his father Prince Charles.
