Prince Harry said growing up as a royal was like being in a zoo

How many times have you fanatasized about being in the royal family? Well , you might want to reconsider it after hearing Prince Harry explain the whole experience.

In an interview with actor Dax Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Harry was very critical of how he was raised, and described it as a cycle of “pain and suffering”.

“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” he said.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’,” he added.

And he wasn’t a fan of the media attention he got because of his royal status either. He’s always been a vocal critic of the British media, and in this interview, said the experience was like being in a zoo.

“It’s a mix between ‘the Truman Show’ and being in a zoo,” he said, referencing the 1998 Jim Carrey film in which the main character has no idea he is living on a giant TV set where his every move is recorded.

Harry also recalled his “wild twenties”, and admitted that this was his own form of rebellion.

“I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum,” Harry recalled thinking.