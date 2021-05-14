Prince Harry said growing up as a royal was like being in a zoo

Prince Harry said growing up as a royal was like being in a zooFriday, May 14, 2021
|
How many times have you fanatasized about being in the royal family? Well , you might want to reconsider it after hearing Prince Harry explain the whole experience.
In an interview with actor Dax Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Harry was very critical of how he was raised, and described it as a cycle of “pain and suffering”.
“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” he said.
“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’,” he added.
And he wasn’t a fan of the media attention he got because of his royal status either. He’s always been a vocal critic of the British media, and in this interview, said the experience was like being in a zoo.
“It’s a mix between ‘the Truman Show’ and being in a zoo,” he said, referencing the 1998 Jim Carrey film in which the main character has no idea he is living on a giant TV set where his every move is recorded.
Harry also recalled his “wild twenties”, and admitted that this was his own form of rebellion.
“I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum,” Harry recalled thinking.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy