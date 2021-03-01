Prince Harry says split from royal life was ‘unbelievably tough’Monday, March 01, 2021
|
Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.
“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”
“But at least we have each other,” Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS and the following day in Britain. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments. His mother died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car crash.
The brief promotional clip was one of two that aired Sunday during CBS’ news magazine “60 Minutes.” Winfrey’s questions and comments were predominant in the other clip, including her statement that “You said some pretty shocking things here,” without any indication of what she was referring to.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.
