Prince Harry says the British media was destroying his mental health

At the end of the day, Prince Harry chose his mental health over everything else, and we can’t say we blame him.

In his first ever interview addressing his and wife, Meghan Markle’s, decision to leave the Royal Family, Prince Harry revealed that the British press had a lot to do with it.

“It was never walking away — it was stepping back, rather than stepping down,” Harry, told James Corden. “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’

“So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here,” he said.

Harry again refuted claims often put forward by the British press that he turned his back on the Royal family to pursue a life in Hollywood.

“We never walked away. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away,” he said. “I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing,” he said.