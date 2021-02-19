Prince Harry to lose all honourary military titles

Prince Harry will lose all his honorary military appointments and patronages. This after he confirmed to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not be returning to Britain as working royals.

Buckingham Palace relayed the news in a statement today.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Prince Harry, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronages.