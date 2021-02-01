Prince Harry wins lawsuit against British tabloid

Prince Harry will receive “significant damages” from British tabloid The Mail, and its online platform, in a libel lawsuit arguing that he had turned his back on the Royal Marines.

Harry sued the media house for the article published last October entitled “Top General accuses Harry of Turning his Back on the Marines” which alleged he “snubbed the Royal Marines and also ignored correspondence from a former Chief of the General Staff, Lord Dannatt.

Harry’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, said in a statement today, “”the baseless, false and defamatory stories published constituted not only a personal attack on the Duke’s character, but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country.”

The statement continued, “All these allegations are false as the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline have now accepted, albeit after considerable damage was already done.”

Afia said Harry was “proud to have served in the British armed forces for 10 years in Her Majesty’s name” and “has maintained active links with those forces ever since and will continue to do so in the future.”

Harry will donate the damages received to the Invictus Games Foundation which serves wounded or sick servicemen and women.

The sum of the damages was not disclosed.