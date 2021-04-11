Prince Philip had one final wish, here it is

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg had one last wish before he passed, and that was to die peacefully at his home in Windsor Castle.

“It was the Duke’s fervent wish to die peacefully at home,” the royal source said. “We knew that when he was taken home it was to die on his own terms, not in a hospital bed, but in his own bed.”

And thankfully, he got his wish.

The 99-year-old passed away peacefully at his home after spending almost a month in hospital.

Prince Phili admitted to the hospital for an infection in February. He underwent heart surgery and was released on March 16- the last time he was seen publicly.