Prince Philip being treated for an infection

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip is being treated for an “infection”. But they did not reveal what kind of infection it was. The 99-year-old has been hospitalised for a week, and according to the palace will not leave for “several days”.

“The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days,” the palace spokesperson said.

Daily Mail reports that his youngest child, Prince Edward said the Royal Family were “keeping their fingers crossed” for the Iron Duke – but he was doing “a lot better”.

Prince Philip was admitted last Tuesday for “observation and rest” after being taken ill – but was said to be in “good spirits”.