Prince Philip hospitalised

Prince Philip, 99, has been hospitalised. According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening “as a precautionary measure” after feeling unwell.

He was taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

According to a BBC source, Prince Philip had been feeling unwell for a few days, but that it was not related to coronavirus.

The source said the Prince is in “good spirits”, and that he travelled by car to the hospital.

He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.