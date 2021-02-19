Prince Philip is still in hospital

Prince Philip is still in hospitalFriday, February 19, 2021
|
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband is still hospitalised. And according to
He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, after feeling “unwell”. But the precise reason for the admission has not been disclosed.
“As we have said previously, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits,” the source said on Friday.
The 99-year-old stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy