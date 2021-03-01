Prince Philip transferred to another hospital

Prince Philip transferred to another hospitalMonday, March 01, 2021
|
Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital 14 days after he was first admitted to treat an infection.
According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London to perform scans on a pre-existing heart condition.
“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the statement said.
Related story: Prince Philip being treated for an infection
Prince Philip was admitted to the King Edward’s VII Hospital on Tuesday, February 16.
This is his longest hospital stay to date.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy