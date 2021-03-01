Prince Philip transferred to another hospital

Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital 14 days after he was first admitted to treat an infection.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London to perform scans on a pre-existing heart condition.

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the statement said.

Related story: Prince Philip being treated for an infection

Prince Philip was admitted to the King Edward’s VII Hospital on Tuesday, February 16.

This is his longest hospital stay to date.