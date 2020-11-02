Prince William had COVID-19 earlier this year

Prince William had COVID-19 earlier this yearMonday, November 02, 2020
|
It seems
that more than one member of the Royal Family tested positive for COVID-19, as
it is now being revealed that Prince William had the virus earlier this year.
Reports are that he tested positive in April.
This would mean his result came the month after his dad, Prince Charles, announced that he had coronavirus.
According to a Kensington Palace source, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge opted to keep quiet about his diagnosis because he did not want to alarm the public. It is also said that at one point he struggled to breathe.
In the months that followed, it is understood that Prince William and wife Kate Middleton decided to stay at their family home in Norfolk, England, where they were able to social distance.
Although Prince William didnâ€™t want to alarm the public with his diagnosis, the COVID-19 cases in the UK continued to increase. The country has now recorded more than one million cases and is heading into another strict lockdown this week.
